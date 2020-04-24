Arts and Culture Council donates masks, sanitizers to newsrooms, IDPs

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Council for Arts and Culture yesterday donated locally produced face masks and hand sanitizers to newsrooms in the country.

Its Director-General Olusegun Runsewe said it was to appreciate the media for ensuring timely and effective dissemination of adequate and correct information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the council was also donating the hygiene materials to its stakeholders As well as the poor and vulnerable Nigerians, including the internally displaced persons.

He said so far, the council had produced over 8,000 pieces of face masks as well as over 13 drums of locally and organically made hand sanitizers.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App