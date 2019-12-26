  1. Home
Arteta faces first transfer obstacle as Leverkusen vow to resist move for Volland

Mikel Arteta
Bayer Leverkusen will resist January offers for Arsenal target Kevin Volland, according to Sky Germany.

The Bundesliga club are hoping to plan with their vice-captain for the long-term and do not wish to sell the forward.

He has 18 months left on his contract and Gunners scouts have been to watch him a number of times recently ahead of a possible January move.

It has been reported that Volland is top on the wish list of the Gunners in the  winter transfer market.

Arsenal are to commence their rebuilding process in January following the appointment of Mikel Arteta as their new coach last week.

