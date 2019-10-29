Art adopted as healing therapy in Lagos health facilities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a 10-member ‘Art4Life Steering Committee’ to oversee the use of art as a healing therapy in health facilities across the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, who inaugurated the committee explained that it would drive the ‘Art4Life’ project, an initiative of the Ministry of Health aimed at using art to create a soft and compassionate environment to aid the process of healing for patients in health facilities.

According to him, introduction of the art therapy would help improve mental health and wellbeing of citizens; adding that it will introduce a softer method of looking beyond the physical in attending to patient’s health, thereby reducing trauma, anxiety, emotional difficulties and medical conditions amongst others.

He also emphasised that art therapy has a magical way of impacting positively on a depressed patient especially when they see nature.

While explaining the benefits of art therapy, the professor stated that several art methods including visual, creative and performing arts such as drawing, painting, sculpture, music, dancing and collage amongst others may be used with patients ranging from young children to the elderly.

He explained also that people who have experienced emotional trauma, physical violence, domestic abuse, anxiety, depression, and other psychological issues can benefit from expressing themselves creatively.

The use of art therapy, he said, would be activated in all medical facilities across the state.

“The inclusion of art therapy will transform heath care service delivery in the state,” he said, noting that his experience of how art was used to aid the process of healing and recovery of Ebola survivors in some West African countries is nothing short of magic.

A three-man advisory committee for the Art4Life initiative was also inaugurated, headed by Dr. Abayomi Finnih with Ms Yeni Kuti and Nelson Makamo as members. They are expected to act as patrons, playing advisory role to assist the steering committee.

