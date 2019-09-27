Arson: Police arrest alleged killer of 3 family members in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

Police command in Kano has Friday confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old man, Salisu Idris for allegedly setting a house ablaze, killing three occupants who were believed to be members of the same family.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Gayawa Tsohuwa village, Ungogo local government area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa who confirmed the arrest said the victims included the father, the mother and their 2-year-old daughter.

According to him “On Wednesday around 3am we received a report of a strange fire incident from Gayawa Tsohuwa in Ungogo local government area which we promised to investigate. After the incidence the command’s commissioner of police raised all the tactical units, the area commander of the metro division and the DPO of Zango division and he gave them 24 hours to produce the perpetrators of the heinous act and they immediately swung into action.

“Using our community policing strategies we were able to traced, tracked and arrested one person by name Salisu Idris of Gayawa Gabas village in the same ungogo local government area. We traced him and arrested him with some wounds on his body. We interrogated him and we found out that they were two that carried out the act and the other one is at large and very soon we’ll get him.

Responding to inquiries from reporters the suspect, confessed that he had been hired on a promise of N200, 000 to carry out the act.

Idris who was a mobile phone seller at Farm Centre said he wanted to use the money to enrolled into the Yusuf Maitama Sule university Kano.

“A friend of mine asked me to accompany him to the house. He asked me to come along with him that at the end of the operation he will give me N200, 000. We came around 2pm. And when we came we both climbed unto the building with petrol and immediately the fire was ignited I got caught up and burnt my hands and legs” he confessed.

He said on getting home, overwhelmed with pains from burnt injuries he laid to his grandfather that he sustain the injuries in a fire incident at mai shayi joint.

Idris said he was taken to a clinic in the community from where he was referred to the hospital at Minjibir from where he was traced and arrested by the police.

