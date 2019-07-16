Arsenal’s Emery waits for decision on Koscielny’s future

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said he is awaiting a decision on Laurent Koscielny after the captain refused to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour to the United States but added the Premier League club must “keep moving ahead” regardless.

The 33-year-old French centre back, who has a year left on his contract, has been linked by the British media with a switch to Ligue 1 clubs Girondins Bordeaux and Olympique Lyonnais.

“I spoke with him three times for his situation. We wanted him to come with us but he decided to stay,” Emery told a news conference after Arsenal defeated Colorado Rapids 3-0.

“For me now, it’s clear. We need to keep moving ahead. We’re playing with the spirit to create a new way.”

Emery said Koscielny, who joined Arsenal from French side Lorient in 2010 and has made over 350 appearances, was still an “important player”.

