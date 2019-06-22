Arsenal’s bid for star target, Tierney rejected

ADVERTISEMENT
Kieran Tierney
Share this article
Arsenal have been told the bidding for Kieran Tierney starts at £25m after Celtic rejected a £15m bid, according to reports.
The Gunners want left-back Tierney to replace Nacho Monreal, who is out of contract this summer.
Scottish champions Celtic are prepared to listen to offers for the 22-year-old, but are under no pressure to sell with the defender contracted to them until 2023.
Related
Dear Esteemed reader,
As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.
Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.
Thank you for your time. Click here to begin
Download Daily Trust News App
BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!
You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!
Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!
Don't Let It Threaten You!
To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!
Join us on
Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com
Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900
DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.