Arsenal’s bid for star target, Tierney rejected

Arsenal have been told the bidding for Kieran Tierney starts at £25m after Celtic rejected a £15m bid, according to reports.

The Gunners want left-back Tierney to replace Nacho Monreal, who is out of contract this summer.

Scottish champions Celtic are prepared to listen to offers for the 22-year-old, but are under no pressure to sell with the defender contracted to them until 2023.

