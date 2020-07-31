Arsenal to sign ‘New Cristiano Ronaldo’ for just £18m

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports in Portugal have indicated that Arsenal is meeting a Sporting Lisbon youngster, Joelson Fernandes, to facilitate a potential transfer move in the next summer windows.

The young winger has contract with the Primeira Liga side that will expire at the end of 2021/2022 season.

However, efforts by the club to tie down Fernandes, 17, scrambled over disagreement regarding release clause fee even as they thought they had convinced him to sign a new deal last month.

Sequel to the inability to convince the youngster, Sporting appear resigned to losing their young talent and proposed to sell him as cheap as £18million rather than allow him to see out his contract and leave on a free.

Other reports have suggested that Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have indicated interest in signing the ‘New Cristiano Ronaldo’.

UK’s Sun newspaper reported that the emergence of Bukayo Saka was one of the stories of the season at the Emirates.

It added that aside from the young English ace and Nicolas Pepe, the Gunners desperately lack width.

The Sun further suggested that Fernandes would prove a bargain at under £20m and would be one for the future under Mikel Arteta.

