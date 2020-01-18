Arsenal to hold transfer talks with Bruno Guimaraes

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal sporting director Edu is set to hold talks with the representatives of Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, according to reports.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for the 22-year-old, who currently plays for Athletico Paranaense in his home country.

Paranaense chief Mario Celso Petraglia recently claimed Arsenal have been among a number of clubs monitoring the player.

Benfica are also understood to be interested in securing Guimaraes’ signature, but Goal and Globoesporte report that Edu is due to meet his representatives in London over the next few days.

Although the North London club are yet to bid for the midifelder, it is claimed that an official offer could be tabled on the back of the meeting.

According to Goal, Athletico Paranaense are looking for a fee between £21million and £25m for Guimaraes, who made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Brazilian side last season.

It is also claimed that the club have rejected an offer of around £17m (€20m) plus add-ons from Benfica after Petraglia confirmed the Portuguese club’s bid last weekend.

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, is looking to strengthen his defence this month after it was confirmed that Calum Chambers will miss the rest of the season with a knee problem.

The Gunners are thought to be interested in PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa, who has changed agents amid links of a move to the Emirates Stadium.

