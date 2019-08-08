Arsenal reject £30m Everton bid for Iwobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Everton have launched a bid to sign Arsenal winger Alex Iwobi before Thursday’s transfer deadline. However, Arsenal have rejected the bid.

The Toffees have been chasing Wilfried Zaha in recent weeks but have seen at least two bids knocked back by Crystal Palace for the Ivory Coast international.

And with boss Marco Silva keen to add another winger to his squad, he has turned his attentions to Iwobi, with Everton having now made their first move to land the 23-year-old.

The Goodison Park outfit have tabled an opening offer – believed to total around £30 million ($36m), including add-ons – for the Gunners’ academy graduate.

Everton must now decide whether to increase their offer for a player who made 51 appearances last season in all competitions for Unai Emery’s side, scoring six goals.

Iwobi was a key player for Emery during his first campaign in charge at the Emirates, with no player in the squad featuring in more games than the young forward.

But he is not a guaranteed starter and the arrival of Nicolas Pepe from Lille and the return of Reiss Nelson following his loan spell with Hoffenheim, could see his opportunities limited further.

