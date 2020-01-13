Arsenal, Manchester United eye move for star defender, Kabasele

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester United and Arsenal are both considering a move for Watford defender Christian Kabasele, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has been with the Hornets since signing from Genk in the summer of 2016 and has gone on to make 88 appearances in all competitions.

However, despite being close to agreeing a contract extension on his current deal at Vicarage Road, Le10 Sport report that both the Red Devils and the Gunners could look to make an attempt to sign the Belgian.

Kabasele has played 16 times this season.

It’s claimed United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, is keen to bolster his squad with his side five points adrift of fourth placed Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is in the market for a centre-back following Callum Chambers’ ACL injury which will keep him out for up to nine months.

Kabasele, who has two senior caps for Belgium, is also thought to be interesting Newcastle United and West Ham United.

But with a contract extension seemingly close, it seems as though the cards are very much in Watford’s hands as things stand.

