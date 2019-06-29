Arsenal make opening bid for star defender

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal are looking to beat rivals Tottenham to the signing of highly-rated Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba.

The 18-year-old impressed in Ligue 1 last season and helped his side to a fourth-placed finish.

Arsenal have made an opening bid of £22.5m and are waiting to hear if that will be accepted by the French club.

