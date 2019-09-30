Breaking News
Arsenal hold Manchester United as Aubameyang scores 7th goal
  Arsenal hold Manchester United as Aubameyang scores 7th goal
Arsenal hold Manchester United as Aubameyang scores 7th goal

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s seventh Premier League goal of the season earned Arsenal a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Shortly after David De Gea’s double save denied Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Matteo Guendouzi, Scott McTominay’s superb 45th-minute shot from the edge of the area gave Manchester United the lead.

Arsenal equalised on 58 minutes when Aubameyang dinked the ball over De Gea after Saka’s pass. He was initially deemed offside but the decision was overturned by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review.

Saka’s close-range shot was deflected over by Victor Lindelof shortly after, before Paul Pogba’s curling shot fizzed narrowly wide and Marcus Rashford’s stoppage-time free-kick was pushed out by Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Man Utd drop down to 10th with nine points and Arsenal remain in fourth with 12 points.

