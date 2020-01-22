  1. Home
Arsenal fumes as Barcelona hunt for Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are interested in signing Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan, after it was revealed that Luis Suarez faces up to four months on the sidelines through injury.

But, Arsenal have reacted angrily to Barcelona’s audacious transfer stance, claimed Goal.

The Gunners are still hopeful of keeping the striker beyond his current contract, which expires at the end of next season.

The forward recently addressed speculation over his future, saying: “People like making up stories and they should focus on what’s happening on the pitch. They talk too much and it does my head in! I am the Arsenal captain. I love this club.”

