Arsenal coach, Arteta gives verdict on Ozil sale

ADVERTISEMENT

Mikel Arteta has seemingly ruled out Arsenal selling Mesut Ozil this January.

The German’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, and Fenerbahce are among the clubs keen on signing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Arteta suggested Ozil has a big part to play in his new-look Arsenal.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“He is a massive player for this football club,” said Arteta. “I worked with him, I know when he ticks, what he can bring to the team. It’s my job to get the best out of him.”

Arteta is expected to ring some changes in the days ahead with some players penciled to be moved on but Ozil seems not to be on that list for now.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App