  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Arsenal coach, Arteta gives verdict on Ozil sale
ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal coach, Arteta gives verdict on Ozil sale

By . Published Date
Mesut Ozil-3

Mikel Arteta has seemingly ruled out Arsenal selling Mesut Ozil this January.

The German’s future has been the subject of much speculation in recent months, and Fenerbahce are among the clubs keen on signing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Arteta suggested Ozil has a big part to play in his new-look Arsenal.

“He is a massive player for this football club,” said Arteta. “I worked with him, I know when he ticks, what he can bring to the team. It’s my job to get the best out of him.”

Arteta is expected to ring some changes in the days ahead with some players penciled to be moved on but Ozil seems not to be on that list for now.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.