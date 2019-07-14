  1. Home
Arsenal back for £54m Portuguese star

Arsenal are reportedly back in the race to sign Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias.

The Portuguese star, who has a £54m release clause, has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal have now drafted him back onto their shortlist after club captain Laurent Koscielny refused to travel to the USA for their pre-season tour.

The situation with the Frenchman has made centre-back a pressing concern for Unai Emery, who had Dias on his shortlist of potential targets at the start of the transfer window.

With a limited budget, he reportedly decided to focus his resources elsewhere.

But with moves for the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Ryan Fraser looking unlikely to materialise, Arsenal could now prioritise a top class centre-back.

