Arrogance, sins responsible for Coronavirus – CAN President

The President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has said arrogance, wickedness and other forms of sin by humans against God and constituted authority are responsible for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that is currently defying human solution.

Ayokunle, who stated this on Sunday in his special sermon on a cable television, however said God has provisions for its cure.

According to him, other factors responsible for the scourge are ungratefulness or ingratitude, and the imminent Second Coming of Jesus Christ.

“As in the case of the children of Israel in this passage, the arrogance of man against God and lawfully constituted authority led to God’s anger and judgement over the people.

“People say anything today against God and against the word of God. The Holy Scripture’s injunctions which are God’s commands no longer matter before us. All practices that would make us worship God we reject or abandon under the guise of fundamental human rights.

“In some advanced nations, anything about God must not be mentioned in any public event neither can people worship God nor share the gospel with their neighbours. Doing so is an offense.

“This pride and arrogance against God came because of advancement in technology. We feel we can do many things without God and thus become ‘gods’ to ourselves. Technological advancement should make us to reference God the more because he is the Revealer of knowledge,” Ayokunle said in a statement signed by his spokesman, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji.

Speaking on the sin factor, the CAN leader said, “Sinfulness is an extension of my first point of arrogance against God. In Nigeria, violence has become a daily occurrence.

“Beginning from the wickedness of armed robbers to religious terrorists such as Al Qaida, Al Shabab, Boko Haram, ISIS, etc. We equally have the violence of banditry and Fulani Herdsmen attacks everywhere in the nation.

“People are slaughtered or kidnapped to be slaughtered or for ransom. Time will not permit me to talk about the wickedness of ritual killing for money making and fraudulent practices all over our world, especially our nation Nigeria.

“People including believers walk about half-naked like insane people and even dress like that to houses of worship to pollute many. Promiscuity is everywhere. We have sinned against God and he has sent to our midst a fiery serpent!”

On what to do to overcome the coronavirus outbreak and other diseases, the cleric, who is also the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention, assured that those who are godly should have no fear about any pandemic.

He recalled how God used the ‘blood of the Lamb’ to protect His people in Goshen when the angels of destruction were killing the first born of the Egyptians and called for prayers against the pandemic.

