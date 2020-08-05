Breaking News
Arrests, teargas trail #RevolutionNow protests [video]

On 5 August 2019, the #RevolutionNow gripped cities across the country
On the same day this year, the protesters are back on the streets
From Lagos and Abuja to Akure and Kano
Heavy police presence deployed to quell the protests
Arrests and teargas trailed the protests
In Abuja, more than 60 protesters were arrested
In Lagos, protesters ran from teargas
Kano has beefed up security to stem the protests

