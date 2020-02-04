Arrest of ‘Christian bomber’, mockery of CAN rally—MURIC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Muslim Rights Concern says the Sunday’s arrest of a suspected suicide bomber, Nathaniel Samuel, inside a church located at Sabon Tasha in Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, by the state police command is an eye opener.

MURIC Director Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement yesterday, said: “We’re not surprised that the suspect happens to be a Christian. We’ve said it on several occasions that there is a Christian version of Boko Haram. Christians bomb churches and the whole world blame Nigerian Muslims for the atrocity. The arrest of Nathaniel Samuel for attempting to bomb this church is not a new development.

“Victor Moses was arrested on 1st March, 2016 for spying for Boko Haram bombers. He confessed that he carried out surveillance before the bombing of Madalla church in Abuja on 25th December, 2011.”

