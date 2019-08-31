Arrest of 123 men and their motorbikes travelling to Lagos (photos)

  1. Home
By Benedict Uwalaka, Lagos Published Date
Cross section of occupants of the truck with motorcycles intercepted by the Lagos State Task Force on its entry into the State.
Truckload of motorcycles intercepted by the Lagos State Task Force on its entry into the State.
Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force, CSP Saheed Egbeyemi (middle) addressing members of the press on the clampdown on illegal commercial motorcycle operation in the State at Safety Arena, Oshodi, on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Some members of Jigawa Concerned Indigenes at the Ikeja Police Command, in Lagos to see their relatives arrested by the Police. August 31, 2019. Photo: Benedict Uwalaka.
Task Force Office at Oshodi in Lagos. August 31, 2019. Photo: Benedict Uwalaka.
Task Force Office at Oshodi in Lagos. August 31, 2019. Photo: Benedict Uwalaka.

