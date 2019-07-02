Arrest: EFCC asks court to dismiss Adoke, Etete’s application

ADVERTISEMENT

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said it asked the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to dismiss an application brought by the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, seeking an order to vacate a warrant of arrest order issued against him and five others by Justice Danlami Z Senchi.

A statement from acting EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade, said others are former Minister for Petroleum Resources Dan Etete, Ralph Wetzels, Casula Roberto, Pujjato Stefano and Burrato Sebastiano.

He said the defendants are being charged by the EFCC, for alleged fraudulent allocation of Oil Prospecting Licence, OPL 245 and OPL 214, and conspiracy, money laundering to the tune of $1.2billion, forging of bank accounts, bribery and corruption against Malabu oil and Gas Ltd, Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep (SNUD), Nigeria Agip Exploration (NAE).

He said the judge had on April 17, 2019 issued the arrest warrant for failure of the defendants to appear before the court.

He said at the resumed hearing of the case, Counsel to Ralph Wetzel, Opasanya Oluseyi, SAN, challenged the jurisdiction of the court on the ground that the counsels for the defendants have not been duly served.

