Arrest criminals spreading fake videos on Xenophobic attacks, NANTA to security agencies

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) has asked security agencies to track those people spreading fake videos and images on the Xenophobic attacks in South Africa in order to further fuel the crisis.

The President of NANTA, Mr. Bankole Bernard expressed sadness with the situation in South Africa, noting that NANTA had a partnership with South African tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned that some criminal elements were circulating fake videos on the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“Initially, when I saw the videos of how our people were being killed by thugs in South Africa, all I could think of was that why should Africans be destroying themselves?

“However, on a second thought when I took a closer look at the situation, I saw that some criminals were trying to take advantage of the system.

“The association is of the opinion that these criminals must be apprehended and they should face the consequences. NANTA believes that this shouldn’t severe the relationship between the two countries,” Bankole said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App