…arrest 47 suspected criminals in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command yesterday said it has arrested 47 criminal suspects, including a man who allegedly poses as an aide to the Senate President to defraud people.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Bala Ciroma, said the arrests were made by operatives of the command in the past couple of weeks, noting that the suspects include those arrested for cultism, armed robbery, car snatching, murder and rape.

He said operatives of the command from Gwarimpa Division on January 17, arrested one Abdul Hassan Kadala, 27, who poses as an aide to the Senate President to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“The suspect was arrested at a bank in Gwarinpa while trying to withdraw money sent to his account by a victim as proceed of the crime. According to the suspect, who fraudulently extorts money from his victims under the guise of assisting them to secure government contracts, the total sum of four hundred and twenty thousand (420,000.00) naira has been paid into his bank account,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The CP said exhibits recovered from the suspect include an Identity card carrying the National Assembly logo.

He said all the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

He warned that any person nursing the thought of perpetrating any criminal act in the FCT should either retreat, repent or be prepared to be dealt with in accordance with the appropriate sections of the law, when arrested.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App