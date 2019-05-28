… arrest 3 suspected kidnappers in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

Three suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the Edo state police command after an alleged failed attempt to snatch a car and kidnap a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in the state.

It was gathered that the suspects were apprehended by a vigilante group and youths of Benin Technical college community, who allegedly foiled the kidnapping attempt of the pastor in charge of Ologbosere parish and handed the suspects over to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the suspects, who also specilaized in dispossesing residents and worshippers of their belonging while going to early morning devotion, were apprehended on Sunday by the vigilante with the support of the youths and worshippers.

It was learnt that the community has always been under attack by hoodlums who disposses people of their belongings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our reporter further gathered that luck ran out of the three-man gang after they allegedly snatched a Toyota Camry from a church member and were being chased by the vigilante and the youths who got wind of the development.

The suspects were said to have abandoned the snatched vehicle behind Church of God Mission Int’l (CGMi) and moved to the RCCG along Ologbosere street in the same community where they abducted the pastor, simply identified as Pastor Ayo, and took him away in his SUV vehicle.

It was gathered that the suspects abandoned the vehicle and the pastor when the vigilante group and the youths were gaining up on them. But they were subsequently apprehended.

The leader of the vigilante group, who doesn’t want his name in print, told journalists that items recovered from the suspects include two double barrel cut to size-guns.

He said the timely intervention of the police saved the suspects from being killed by an angry mob.

The Edo state commissioner of police, DanMallam Mohammed, confirmed the arrest. He added that the suspects were in police net.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App