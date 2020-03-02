…arrest 23 suspected cultists in Benue

ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Benue State have arrested 23 suspected cultists from different locations of the state.

State Commissioner of Police Mukkadas Garba disclosed this during a news conference at the weekend where he said the suspects were all arrested in February.

Garba said the command was miffed by the recent rise of cult activities in the state and had responded by deploying more police officers around institutes of learning and other vulnerable areas in the state.

He said the presence of police officers on the streets of the state was also a strategy to clamp down on cultism and other social vices in the state, adding that within the month of February, 23 suspected cultists were apprehended.

The CP further assured members of the public that the command would not relent in working tirelessly to put the menace of cultism under total control and bring to book those found culpable.

Garba therefore appealed to all stakeholders to avail the police with necessary information to fight cultism in the state.

