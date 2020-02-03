…arrest 2 robbery suspects, recover arms

ADVERTISEMENT

The Enugu State Police Command has arrested two armed robbery suspects operating within Igbo-Etiti and Udi council areas axis of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement in Enugu on Saturday that the suspects were arrested also for cult related activities.

Ndukwe said the feat was by the Anti-Cult Unit of the command, adding that the suspects were arrested on January 14 and January 20 after information gathered on their activities by police operatives.

“Following information gathered, operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit on January 14 stormed Ukehe in Igbo-Etiti council area and arrested the first suspect, alleged to be a member of both the Supreme Vikings Confraternity and a notorious armed robbery gang.

“In the course of investigations to track down other members of the gang, police operatives, on January 20, arrested the second suspect who is also a member of the said cult group and notorious gang.

“Furthermore, on January 19, police operatives, acting on information from the suspects, stormed Ngwo in Udi council area of the state and recovered one assault rifle whose custodian is now at large.

“Other items recovered in the course of arrests and ongoing investigation included: one locally-made chief revolver pistol; one locally-made single barrel short gun; two locally-made single barrel guns and one round of 0.9mm live ammunition,’’ he said.

He said that the suspects would be charged to court after ongoing investigation. (NAN)

