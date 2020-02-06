…arrest 2 over illegal possession, sale of guns

  1. Home
By Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe

 

The Gombe State Police Command says it has arrested two suspects over possession, fabrication and sale of illegal firearms

The spokesperson of the command, SP Mary Malum, in a statement yesterday said the command had on January 20, based on credible intelligence report arrested one Usman Ali, 19 of Tudun Wada quarters of the metropolis in possession of locally made pistols concealed in his cloths.

She said after the suspect was arrested and interrogated, he claimed that he bought the said guns from one Abubakar Umar, 64, of Nasarawo in Gombe metropolis.

SP Malum added that Umar was later traced to his workshop in the same area where Dane-guns and locally made pistols and other fabricating items were recovered from him.

Police investigations revealed that the suspect was for the past five years involved in the business of selling illegal arms to suspected criminals in the state and beyond, she added.

