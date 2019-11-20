Aroke: NCoS CG orders investigation into $1m fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Controller-General of Corrections, Jaáfaru Ahmed, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the allegation that a convicted inmate, Hope Olusegun Aroke, serving a term in Kirikiri Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Lagos, had masterminded an internet fraud to the tune of $1million from detention.

Jaáfaru gave the directive on Wednesday, a statement signed by Francis Enobore, a Controller of Corrections, and made available to newsmen in Abuja noted.

The CG said, considering the gravity of the accusation, the investigation should be carried out immediately and the recommendations forwarded to his office for appropriate actions.

“Without prejudice to the outcome of the investigation, the CG wishes to assure members of the public that if any personnel is found to have been involved in the ignoble act, the culprit(s) will face the consequences as prescribed by the law,” the statement read.

He assured that the modicum of discipline and integrity required of every personnel of Correctional Service in Nigeria will not be compromised under any circumstance.

