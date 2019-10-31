Army’s ‘Operation Positive Identification’, assault on democracy – Bode George

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Deputy Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has described the ‘Operation Positive Identification’ exercise of the Nigerian Army as “dangerous”.

“The proposed military decision to begin what it calls ‘Operation Positive identification’ is totally wrong footed, dangerous, unprecedented, a flagrant assault upon constitutional democracy,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

He tagged the idea as “hair- brain”, adding that it was not only disturbing, but “a distortion and an abuse of the established military role which is basically to protect the territorial integrity of our nation.”

According to him, the military cannot and should not assume the role of the law enforcement agencies.

George said Nigeria is not in a state of emergency to have warranted such military operation.

He urged members of the National Assembly to demand from President Muhammadu Buhari to halt what he called, “the misguided and bizarre military attempt to subvert the very core of our democracy.”

“Our nation is already afflicted with so much stress and conflicts of ambiguous leadership tasking an overburdened people. Mounting an unnecessary, reckless military intrusion upon all this is to inflame a tensed and unstable polity,” he added.

