Army warns Yobe, Borno residents against harbouring B/Haram

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Damaturu Published Date
The Nigeria army has warned residents of Yobe and Borno states against hiding Boko Haram fugitives that escaped to take refuge in the two states.

The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Ado Isa, gave the warning in a press statement made available to Daily Trust on Sunday.

He said that information reaching the headquarters of Theatre Command of “Operation Lafiya Dole” indicated that, some surviving criminals, after an unrelenting onslaught on Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP hideouts along Lake Chad region and Borno State are seeking refuge in the homes of unscrupulous individuals in some parts of the states.

“These fugitives have been escaping and taking refuge in the residence of some persons in  Maiduguri, Damboa, Gajiram, Monguno, Damasak, Biu, Gwoza Dikwa, Benisheikh, Ngamdu, Bama, Gamboru, Konduga, Gajigana and other smaller towns all in Borno State.

“Others have also ran to Damaturu, Gujba, Buni Yadi, Buni Gari, Gashua, Kanamma, Yususufari, Goniri and Kukareta towns in Yobe State, among others,” he said.

