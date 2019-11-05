Army vows to sanction troops for extrajudicial actions

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Army yesterday vowed to apprehend and sanction any of its personnel found to be involved in unprofessional conduct and extrajudicial actions.

In a statement, army spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, was reacting to a video reportedly showing some army personnel engaged in unprofessional torture and extra judicial killing of a suspected Boko Haram terrorist likely in the North East Theatre of Operation.

He said the army condemned the action of those involved in the misconduct, describing the act as completely unacceptable, unethical and against the core values of the army, especially that of respect for others and their fundamental rights.

He said the army training, Rules of Engagement and Standing Operating Procedures guiding the conduct of all its operations are unambiguous about human rights abuses and extra judicial actions, including the rights of the arrested/captured terrorists/combatants.

He noted that troops in the various theatres of operations in Nigeria had been consistently warned to desist from rights’ infractions of any form no matter the amount of desperation, anger or provocation.

