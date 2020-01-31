Army Varsity honours NYSC DG, ex-DVC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State, has honored its pioneer Registrar and Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pioneer Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Military) of the institution, Maj.-Gen. I. M. Obot was also honoured.

Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the institution`s Director of Press, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The statement said that the university`s acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Fatimah Tahir, said that the two personalities were honoured in recognition of their services to the institution.

Tahir recalled the roles played by Ibrahim and Obot in laying a strong foundation for the institution, described them as two of the university’s strongest pillars.

She added that the history of the institution would not be complete without mention of their respective contributions.

The statement also quoted Obot, in his response, as thanking the university’s management for the honour done to him and Ibrahim.

He noted that his tenure as deputy vice-chancellor was challenging, because university administration was a very complex task.

Obot, however, said that his job was made easier, as he tapped from the experiences of other principal officers.

He thanked members of staff of the university for their supports towards its successful take-off and efforts to stabilise it, adding that they should sustain the tempo of their commitment.

In his own remarks, the NYSC director-general expressed delight over the progress made by the university since his departure as its pioneer registrar.

He urged the institution’s members of staff to continue to cooperate with management to consolidate on the feats achieved.

Ibrahim applauded the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, for the energy and resources invested in the development of the institution, and urged the workers not to let him down.

Ibrahim, while assuring of his continued support for the institution, said that he would document his experience as its pioneer registrar for the benefit of researchers. (NAN)

