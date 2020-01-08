Army to Zulum: Accusing troops of extortion can hinder anti-terror war

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army says the Monday’s allegation by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole were extorting commuters along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road can be counterproductive.

This is in the wake of commendations on the social media by some locals and travellers who believed that the governor spoke their minds.

In a statement, the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, said such outburst was capable of reversing the gains recorded in the ongoing fight against the insurgency.

He stated: “However, it is important to unequivocally observe that public outburst particularly by eminent personalities such as a state executive could be counterproductive and indeed capable of reversing the gains recorded so far in the ongoing fight against insurgents and other criminal elements across the nation.”

He said the army had noted the “amateur” video clip circulating on the internet and social media of the governor accusing soldiers deployed on the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road of commuters and causing them unnecessary hardship.

He said the army as a professional and disciplined institution viewed such allegations seriously, particularly coming from a state executive.

“It is on record that whenever such allegations of troops’ misconduct were made in the past, the Nigerian Army never reneged in conducting thorough investigations to establish them. And where any infractions were established against any personnel, appropriate sanctions were applied in line with extant rules and regulations as provided for in the Armed Forces Act CAP A20 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria,” he added.

He said the army assured the people of Borno State and the nation at large that any allegations of misconduct by its troops would be duly investigated and culprits dealt with accordingly.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to emphatically reiterate its steadfastness on the protection of lives, properties of all law abiding citizens as it is committed to wiping out insurgency in the North East and other forms of criminality across the country.”

