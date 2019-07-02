  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Army to launch Operation Crocodile Smile in Lagos – Buratai
ADVERTISEMENT

Army to launch Operation Crocodile Smile in Lagos – Buratai

By Nurudeen Oyewole, Lagos Published Date
Army Chief Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutnant General Tukur Buratai, yesterday disclosed plans to launch Operation Crocodile Smile in Lagos State before the end of the year.

Buratai disclosed this when he visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as part of activities marking the Combat Support Army Training Week holding in Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the operation is to foster much stronger security within the state architecture.

“May I inform you that the Nigerian army will always support your administration for good security in the State. When we have good security, economy will thrive and development will go on,” Buratai said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanwo-Olu said his government looked forward to the launch of the operation in the state.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.