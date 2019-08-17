JUST IN: Army speaks on troops’ movement to Southeast, Cross River

ADVERTISEMENT

The 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, has advised Southeast and Cross River State residents not to panic because of massive movement of troops, military vehicles and weapons as it holds a week-long military exercise.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Office 82 Division, Col. Aliyu Yusuf, made the appeal in a statement issued on Saturday in Enugu.

“The exercise is the 2019 Combat Proficiency Competition for Formations under the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army,” Yusuf said.

He further said that: “The 82 Division Garrison will host 2019 Combat Proficiency Competition for formations under the 82 Division from Monday, Aug. 19 to Friday, Aug. 23 between 8 a.m. and 5p.m. daily.

“The exercise, which is a routine military activity in line with Army Headquarters 2019 Training Directive, is aimed at fostering spirit-de-corps, improve physical fitness and cultivate healthy rivalry among the competing formations within the Division.

“Participants for the exercise will be drawn from the Division’s Headquarters and all formations under its command.”

According to Yusuf, all activities for the exercise would take place within Enugu except the shooting competition which would be held at 34 Artillery Brigade Range in Owerri.

The Deputy Director explained that the exercise would necessitate movement of military vehicles, weapons and contingents for the exercise from the different Brigades to Headquarters 82 Division in Enugu and subsequently, to and fro 34 Artillery Brigade Shooting Range in Owerri.

Yusuf said: “In view of this, residents of Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River and Imo States, including states where other formations under the Division are located, should please go about their daily activities without panic.”

