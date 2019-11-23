Army provides free medical services in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

The 31 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army has provided free medical services to over 500 people in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

The services provided at the outreach programme include general consultations, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, free drug administration, dental procedures, free eye tests, administration of glasses and immunization of under-five children.

Speaking during the flag off of the event, the Commandant, 31 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Gideon T. Ajetimobi, said the gesture was part of the Exercise Ayem Akpatuma II recently launched by the military targeted at enhancing army/civilian relationship in the ongoing fight against crimes.

He said the outreach took cognizance of the peculiarity of the target area and their needs, adding that the gesture would greatly assist in addressing basic health issues across the local government.

He urged the people to assist in the provision of right intelligence to enhance the fight against banditry and other crimes.

The Director, Primary Healthcare, Mr David Barde, commended the Army for including Munya communities among its areas of intervention, adding that the gesture was first in the area.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed joy and satisfaction with the exercise, which they described as life saving.

Malama Aisha Umar Usman, 45, who got free eye tests, treatment and glasses, commended the Army for the gesture and said she would not have afforded the expenses at a normal hospital.

The beneficiaries appealed to the authorities to expand the scope of the exercise to include treatment of other ailments not captioned in the exercise and free surgeries.

