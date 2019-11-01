Army personnel cleans market in A/Ibom

ADVERTISEMENT

Men of the 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, led by their Commander, Brig-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Thursday cleaned up the Akpan Andem market in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking with newsmen after the Brigade concluded the exercise, Lagbaja said

the exercise was part of the Operation Crocodile Smile IV, designed to ensure cordial civil-military relationship in their area of operation.

He said the army would continue to ensure peace and harmony with the civil society.

“What you are witnessing this morning is an environmental sanitation in continuation of our exercise Crocodile Smile IV.

“We will continue to upgrade in the population domain, we will relate with civil populace, we will relate with every stakeholder and it is part of this relationship that we have come here this morning to clean the environment, especially this market here, cut grasses.

“It is a show of military support to civil populace that we are working for them.

“Exercise Crocodile Smile IV is a military exercise that will be driven by intelligence, so it serves two purposes’’

