Army inaugurates court-martial to prosecute 21 soldiers

ADVERTISEMENT

The theatre commander of Operations Lafiya Dole, the military’s unit fighting the insurgency war, Major-Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State, inaugurated a court-martial to try 21 soldiers for various offences.

He said the offences committed were administrative and operational in nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The general court-martial is headed by Brig.-Gen Abdulahi Ibrahim at Maimalanri Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Akinroluyo urged the president of court-martial to ensure fairness, equity and justice in discharging the duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Military is an institution known for maintenance of discipline and decorum in a way of doing things. This informs my decision to convey this general court martial under my command by the power conferred on me as a commander under section 131 sub-section 2 (d) of the Army Forces act cap (a) 20 laws of federation Nigeria 2004.

“I know there are 21 accused persons that are to go for this trial, the details are best known to the prosecution and defence counsels. The offenses are either operational or administrative in matters and the details are known to them; it is aimed to enhance discipline within the theatre. It is a court, so, I don’t influence it as soon as I inaugurate it, I explore them to work in equity, fairness and justice.

“This court doesn’t have any special interests to serve rather than the routine duty within the realm of regimentations. Nobody has anything to fear as the court will carry out its proceeding in accordance with detailed extant rules and regulations,”Akinroluyo said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App