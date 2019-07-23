  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Army hands over 151 repentant B/Haram members to Borno
ADVERTISEMENT

Army hands over 151 repentant B/Haram members to Borno

By Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri   Published Date
Some of the repentance Boko Haram members during their handover ceremony by the military to the Borno State Government in Maiduguri yesterday.

The army yesterday handed over 151 repentant Boko Haram members to the Borno State Government for rehabilitation and re-integration into the society.

The coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, Major-General Bamidele Shafa, while speaking during the handing over of the repentant insurgents at the Bulunkutu Rehabilitation Centre, Maiduguri, said the 151 male repentant insurgents comprised 132 adults and 19 minors who completed 52 weeks of de-radicalisation process at its centre in Gombe.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the programme was designed for the reconciliation and reintegration of repentant Boko Haram members from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they were exposed to formal literacy classes, skills acquisition and Islamic Religious Knowledge as well as drug and psycho-therapists during their training.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said they acquired skills in tailoring, carpentry and shoemaking.

Borno Deputy Governor Umaru Khadafu said the repentant insurgents would get equal rights with other citizens. He said the state government was ready to accept and support all willing to denounce terrorism.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.