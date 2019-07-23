Army hands over 151 repentant B/Haram members to Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The army yesterday handed over 151 repentant Boko Haram members to the Borno State Government for rehabilitation and re-integration into the society.

The coordinator, Operation Safe Corridor, Major-General Bamidele Shafa, while speaking during the handing over of the repentant insurgents at the Bulunkutu Rehabilitation Centre, Maiduguri, said the 151 male repentant insurgents comprised 132 adults and 19 minors who completed 52 weeks of de-radicalisation process at its centre in Gombe.

He said the programme was designed for the reconciliation and reintegration of repentant Boko Haram members from Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States.

He said they were exposed to formal literacy classes, skills acquisition and Islamic Religious Knowledge as well as drug and psycho-therapists during their training.

He said they acquired skills in tailoring, carpentry and shoemaking.

Borno Deputy Governor Umaru Khadafu said the repentant insurgents would get equal rights with other citizens. He said the state government was ready to accept and support all willing to denounce terrorism.

