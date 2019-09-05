Army hands over 134 livestock recovered from bandits to Kaduna Govt

ADVERTISEMENT

The Garrison Commander, 1Division Nigeria Army Kaduna, Brig.-Gen Jimmy Akpor, on Thursday handed over 134 livestock suspected to have been rustled by bandits, to officials of Kaduna State Government.

The animals were handed over to the Coordinator of the state security outfit, Operations Yaki, AIG Murtala Abbas (rtd) at Kakau village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Akpor said “we are handling these suspected rustled livestock that were recovered by personnel of Operation Thunder Strike to the representative of Kaduna State Government’’.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the livestock include 120 cows and 14 sheep which were recovered from a high profile kidnapper terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway.

The suspected kidnapper, Aminu Mallam alias Baderi, was apprehended at Sabon Gayan village in the local government area.

NAN recalls that troops of 1 Division deployed on Operation Thunder Strike, on Sept. 2 raided two kidnappers’ camps located in Ligari and Sabon Gayan villages.

“The cows were recovered a few days ago in Ligari general area.

“There are so many means through which we get information and based on that we plan our operations.

“ There are 120 cows and about 14 sheep and one of them gave birth to two calves this morning.

“One dangerous trend we have seen is that most of the rustlers do contract innocent young boys to rear the stolen animals for them.

“In this instance, although the bandit was injured, he was able to manage to lead the troops to his camp where we saw the 120 cows being tendered by a minor. We are yet to trace his parents as at the time we are doing this handing over’’, the garrison commander said.

Abbas the coordinator operation Yaki who received the livestock on behalf of Kaduna state government, said they will handover the animals to the Police Criminal Investigation Department, for investigation.

According to him, modalities have already been set up to determine the genuineness of those who may come forward to claim the animals.

“If we are satisfied that they are the owners of these animals, we will hand over to them.

“They have to indicate for example, the date and time and number of animals stolen, among others, before they would be allowed to see the animals.”

When the coordinator was asked what happens to the animals in case nobody comes to claim them, he said they would be kept as exhibit.

“We have categories of exhibits. There are exhibits we call perishable exhibit and these animals belong to that category.

“If after sometime, there are no claimants or there are remainders, then police will approach the court so that they can be auctioned,”Abass said (NAN)

