Army frees six suspected bandits in Kaduna

Nigerian Army on Friday handed over six suspected ‎bandits it arrested to Kaduna State Government after finding them to be innocent .

The six suspects were said to have been arrested at Kuwello mountain area of Kagarko Local Government Area of the State five days ago

The military said they were apprehended during an operation carried out in the area and were suspected to be bandits but after thorough investigation they were found not guilty.

The freed suspects were handed over to the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan by sector Commander ll of Operation Thunder strike, Flight Lieutenant Kabir Ladan.

The Commander said the freed persons were thoroughly drilled and investigated and found to be innocent.

“They were investigated after they were apprehended and we found out they are innocent which is why we are now handing them over to the state government, ” he said.

Aruwan commended the army for a good job.

He also added that no weapons were found in the suspects possession and they also have no criminal records.

The Commissioner urged the freed persons to be good citizens as they return to the society.

He urged them to desist from any act that may get them into troubles in future.

‎Overseer of Jere Chiefdom, Alhaji Abdullahi Daniya who received the freed persons on behalf of the Chiefdom called on them to be good citizens as he commended the army and the government for releasing the people after finding out they were innocent.

