Army foils Boko Haram ambush, kills two terrorists in Borno

The Nigerian Army has said troops of 26 Brigade Garrison on patrol and escort duties of civilian merchants and commuters along Wala village and adjoining communities in Borno state yesterday foiled an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists, in an attempt to get food and other essentials.

Army spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, in a statement on Sunday, said during the encounter, troops responded with heavy gunfire, thwarted the ambush, killed two terrorists and captured two AK 47 Rifles.

He said, “Subsequently, intelligence revealed that the terrorists were informed of the troop’s movement and wanted to use the opportunity to grab foodstuff they need for survival.”

Musa said to consolidate on the gains from the ambush clearance, further exploitation of the general area was undertaken with the troops of 121 Task Force Battalion dispatched to reinforce the 26 Brigade Garrison.

He said during the advance, troops discovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) concealed along their axis of advance, adding that, the IEDs were detonated and cleared.

He added that in spite of the IEDs threat, the troops proceeded further to ensure the general area is cleared of terrorists and explosives.

