Army extends exercise Ayem Akpatuma II, two others to Jan. 2020

The Nigerian Army has extended ongoing exercises Ayem Akpatuma 11, Atilogwu Udo 1 and Crocodile Smile 1V to Jan. 7, 2020; they were scheduled to end on Dec. 23.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Musa explained that the extension was due to the tremendous successes recorded by the exercises, especially “Positive Identification’’ in the North East.

He recalled that in the efforts to combat insecurity across the nation, the army commenced the conduct of the exercises in different regions in October.

“All the exercises were scheduled to be conducted concurrently from Oct. 7 to Dec. 23.

“Owing to the tremendous successes recorded in the ongoing Operations/Exercises across the country, especially in the aspect of exercise Positive Identification, the Nigerian army has extended the deadline for the conduct of exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo I and Crocodile Smile IV from Dec. 23 to Jan. 7, 2020.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai wishes to reassure the good citizens of our country of the Nigerian army’s unwavering resolve to protect lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens.

“He (Buratai) appreciates the tremendous support and understanding of all Nigerians during the conduct of exercises Ayem Akpatuma II, Atilogwu Udo II and Crocodile Smile IV across the country so far.

“He solicits same support as the exercises run through the extension period,” the army spokesman said. (NAN)

