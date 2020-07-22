Army Depot Zaria gets new Commandant

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly appointed Commandant, Depot, Nigerian Army Zaria, Maj-Gen. Kabir Mukhtar on Wednesday assumed command of the military training institution.

Capt. Audu Arigu, Assistant Director Public Relations, Depot Nigerian Army made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Zaria.

He said the colourful traditional military handing and taking over ceremony saw the winning in and winning out of the incoming and outgoing Commandant at the Buffalo Officers Mess.

The statement quoted the immediate past Commandant, Maj-Gen. Sani Mohammed, thanking the Chief of Army Staff Lt-Gen.Tukur Buratai for the opportunity given to him to contribute his quota to the training of soldiers for the country.

He also appreciated the efforts of his Staff Officers and Instructors for their commitment, loyalty and cooperation during his tour of duty and encouraged them to extend same to his successor.

Highlights of the ceremony included the Signing of Handing and Taking over note, Handing and Taking over of Command flag and decoration of the new Commandant with Depot Nigerian Army Insignia among others.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the new Commandant, Maj.-Gen. Mukhtar, was Director Manpower at the Army Headquarters Abuja.

