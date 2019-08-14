Army denies killing in Lagos community

ADVERTISEMENT

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lagos has denied that its troops were involved in the alleged killing of three persons at Isheri Olofin, in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos state.

Daily Trust reports that the alleged killing of three yet-to-be identified persons went viral on social media yesterday.

In a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Olaolu Daudu, Deputy Director; Army Public Relations, it said the attention of 81 Division Nigerian Army was drawn to a news story insinuating that soldiers of 9 Brigade on patrol were involved in the killing of three people in Isheri Olofin Community of Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos state on August 13, 2019.

“The 81 Division hereby states that the patrol team in response to a distressed call, made a prompt intervention to forestall bloody clash among the “Isheri boys” who are allegedly referred to as a dangerous cult group terrorizing the community.

“It is important to also state that there was no firing or exchange of fire between the troops and the alleged cult group throughout the period of the troops’ intervention.

“However, one of our soldiers got a deep cut on the head arising from the troops’ efforts to avert lethal conflict in the community. The wounded has been evacuated to Gentalbert Hospital for first aid treatment from where he was subsequently transferred to the Military Hospital. He is responding to treatment at the moment. Peace has since been restored to the affected area.

“Members of the public are requested to disregard the news indicating the so-called killing of three people in the area. The news is baseless and is therefore fake,” the statement read.

He added that the General Officer Commanding, 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen J.O. Irefin has once again assured the public of the resolve of the Division to protect lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens of the state and environs while urging the people to continue with their legitimate routine activities unhindered.

