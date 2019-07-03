  1. Home
Army day celebration: Soldiers conduct sanitation exercise in Bayelsa markets

By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa Published Date
Commander of the 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig-General Valentine Okoro leading his men to evacuate waste at Kpansia market.

As part of the activities marking the 2019 Army Day celebration, men of the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state have embarked on a sanitation exercise in some markets and streets in the state capital.

Led by the Commander of the 16 Brigade, Brig. Gen. Valentine Okoro, the Army Officers went to dump sites in the state capital to evacuate wastes.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, Brig. Gen. Okoro said the exercise was part of the routine corporate social responsibility of the Nigerian Army to the host communities in line with the directive of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

He noted that the sanitation exercise was part of the commemoration of the army day across the federation.

He said, “In line with the overall decisions of the Chief of Army Staff, we are here to render service to the people of Yenagoa and Bayelsa state in general.

“The army has actually been involved in civil-military activities to support the citizens of this country who are the tax payers and probably our employers in order to let them know that the military is also part of the society.

“We promote not only peace and security but also social welfare for the citizens of the country,” he said.

He said one of the significance of the exercise, is to inculcate the sense of discipline in the military to the general public and to remind them of the importance of cleanliness in their environments.

