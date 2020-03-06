  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Army confirms 3 soldiers, 19 insurgents killed in Damboa attack
ADVERTISEMENT

Army confirms 3 soldiers, 19 insurgents killed in Damboa attack

By Ronald Mutum   Published Date
Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army yesterday confirmed three soldiers and four others wounded during an attack by Boko Haram insurgents on troops of 25 Task Force Brigade (Army Super Camp 2) in Damboa, Borno State, on Wednesday.

The spokesman of Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement, also said 19 Boko Haram corpses were recovered; while many more were observed escaping with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

He said, “The gallant troops captured from the Boko Haram criminals five AK 47 Rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun and one Rocket Propelled Gun tube.”

“Regrettably, 3 valiant soldiers paid the supreme prize while 4 others were wounded in action. However, the wounded in action soldiers have been evacuated to a military medical facility for immediate and effective management,” he said.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.