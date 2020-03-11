Army conducts arms training exercise, warns communities to keep off area

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2 Division of Nigerian Army, Odogbo, Ibadan, will conduct its 2020 annual range classification exercise from March 16 to March 20 at Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment shooting range.

This was disclosed on Wednesday in a statement by Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Col. Hassan Mohammed and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan.

Mohammed urged the communities living around the division not to panic on hearing the sound of firing during this period.

He also warned those farming and hunting within the vicinity to avoid the range area throughout the period.

“In line with the Nigerian Army Forecast of events 2020, headquarters 2 Division Nigerian Army will conduct its 2020 annual range classification exercise from March 16 to 20 at Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment.

“The aim of the exercise is to test and refresh the weapon handling proficiency of officers and soldiers of the division.

“Members of the community within this area are advised not to panic, most importantly, those farming and hunting within the vicinity are advised to avoid the range area throughout this period,” Mohammed said. (NAN)

