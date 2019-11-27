Army clears 983 suspected B/Haram members in Borno

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria military has cleared, released and handed over to the Borno state government 983 detainees suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents.

The handing over ceremony was held on Wednesday at Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Theatre Commander, Operations Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi presented 938 cleared detainees to the governor of the state, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

Detail later….

