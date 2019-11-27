  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Army clears 983 suspected B/Haram members in Borno
ADVERTISEMENT

Army clears 983 suspected B/Haram members in Borno

By Olatunji Omirin, Maiduguri Published Date
Cross section of cleared suspects handed over to Borno government

The Nigeria military has cleared, released and handed over to the Borno state government 983 detainees suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents.

The handing over ceremony was held on Wednesday at Giwa Barracks in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theatre Commander, Operations Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi presented 938 cleared detainees to the governor of the state, Prof. Babagana Zulum.

Detail later….

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.