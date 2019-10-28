Army begins operation Crocodile Smile with free medical outreach in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

The 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army has commenced activities for the launch of the ‘Operation Crocodile Smile IV’ billed for next month.

At the weekend, it began with a free medical outreach for indigent households and people displaced by flood in Otuokpoti community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Crocodile Smile is the special initiative of the Chief of Army staff to fight criminality ranging from kidnapping, militancy to armed robbery in the nine states of the Niger Delta region, especially the coastlines and swamps.

The medical outreach addressed different needs of over 500 indigenes of the community and its environs.

Speaking during the flag-off of the medical outreach yesterday, the Commander, 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Valentine Okoro, said the exercise was part of their civil interventions to host communities and security stakeholders.

He added that the exercise was aimed at diagnosing the beneficiaries of malaria ailment which is prevalent in the state at the moment due to flooding.

He listed other areas which the medical team of the Brigade will focus to include; free medical screening for elderly persons and children, treatment for diabetes, HIV screening, typhoid fever, hypertension and other life threatening ailments.

He said the medical outreach is in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff to have a professional and responsive army that will discharge it constitutional duties according to the rules of engagement.

The paramount ruler of Otuokpoti community, Chief Azibakanye Wongo, thanked the Army for the gesture.

