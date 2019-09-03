Breaking News
Vice President Osibanjo in Kano for basic education summit
  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Army arrests 5 Boko Haram suppliers
ADVERTISEMENT

Army arrests 5 Boko Haram suppliers

By . Published Date
Nigerian Army destroyed vehicles seized from Boko Haram insurgents’ suppliers in Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday said it had arrested four Boko Haram insurgents’ suppliers in Borno, as part of a renewed campaign to stifle the insurgents’ economy.

The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, made the disclosure during the destruction of four vehicles and essential commodities seized from the insurgents in Maiduguri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adeniyi disclosed that the military authorities had banned sales of petrol and other trades in the hinterland to deny the insurgents access to logistics and monies to fund their activities.

He decried the nonchalant attitude of some traders and commercial vehicle operators who supplied and transported logistics to the insurgents.

“There are no petrol stations in the Sambisa Forest, Algarno, Baga and Gwoza; the logistics sustaining the insurgents is coming from Maiduguri, Damaturu and other settlements.

“Some commercial vehicle operators fabricated their tanks to a 200-liter capacity, to enable them to supply and sell petrol to the insurgents at the rate of N245 per litre.

“Troops at check points arrested four vehicles on their way to deliver large consignment of logistics to the insurgents in the hinterland.

“The insurgency will have stopped if not for the people who patronise them; our effort is to arrest illegal business aiding the insurgency.

“Boko Haram logicians will neither be tolerated nor ignored, anybody who engage or allow his vehicle to transport insurgents’ logistics would be prosecuted because you are part of them and an enemy of the state,” he said.

Adeniyi listed the items seized to include diesel concealed as palm oil; bread, grain, mats, sacks, motorcycle spare parts and items used by the insurgents to produce Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The commander called on the people and the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers to sensitise its members on the need to desist from transporting goods for the insurgents, warning that such vehicles would be seized and destroyed.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the army had on Aug. 23 destroyed fisheries products, hides and four vehicles seized from the insurgents’ suppliers arrested on Maiduguri-Gamboru Road. (NAN)

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.